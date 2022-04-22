Official: Erik Ten Hag is the new manager of Manchester United

Ten Hag will be the new manager of Manchester United (Reuters)

After a complex season for the Man Utd in sports matters, and with the aim of turning it around in the next one, the English club announced this Thursday the hiring of the Dutchman Erik ten Hagcurrently at Ajax Amsterdam, as the new coach from the end of July 2022 until June 2025, with the option to extend for another year.

The football manager of the Red Devils, John Murtoughwelcomed the new addition in a statement, assuring that is “one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europerenowned for the attractive and attacking football of its teams and its commitment to young people.

Ten Hag will take the controls of one of the great teams in Englandimmersed in a deep crisis for years that could not be corrected by the current caretaker coach, Ralf Rannickwho took over after being sacked this season by Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

After being thrashed by Liverpool last Tuesday (4-0)United are currently in sixth position in the Premier League three points from the Champions League positions, although with one game more than the fourth, Tottenham.

According to Murtough, the Dutch coach “deeply impressed” those responsible for the club with his “long-term vision to return Manchester United to the level we want to compete at, with his ambition and determination to achieve it”.

For his part, the Dutchman, who had long sounded like a favorite for the bench along with names like Mauricio Pochettino, stated that it is a “great honour” to take office and it showed excited about the magnitude of the challenge. “I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am determined to develop a team capable of achieving the successes he deserves,” he added.

At the same time, Ten Hag acknowledged that it will be “very difficult” for him to leave Ajax after some “incredible” years, although he reiterated his commitment to his current team until the end of the season.

Have a Hag has managed the Eredivisie giant since December 2017where they reached the semifinals of the Champions League, in 2019, thanks to dynamic and total football, supported by a group of youngsters who in many cases have ended up in the big European clubs such as Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) or Donny van de Beek, signed by United and who recently left for Everton on loan.

