OFFICIAL: Erik ten Hag is the new manager of Manchester United

The Man Utd already has a new coach for the 2022-23 season of the premier leagueafter they announced the arrival of Erik ten Hag, who will leave the Ajax this campaign to move to Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager arrives with contract until June 2025 with the option of extending it for one year, although everything is subject to meeting the requirements for the work visa as of the end of this campaign.

“During the past 4 years in Ajax, Erik He has proven to be one of the most successful coaches in Europe, recognized for his attractive team, attacking football and commitment to young people,” he said. John MurtoughUnited’s director of football.

While have Hag assured that it will be difficult for him to say goodbye to the group of amsterdam this summer after he won two Eredivisietwo Dutch Cups, as well as a Dutch Super Cup.

“It is a great honor to be the new coach of the Man UtdI am very excited about the challenge. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans. It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years and I can assure the supporters of my commitment to bring a successful closure before I move to Old Trafford”, he declared.

