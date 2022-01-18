Official Exynos 2200: Samsung’s new Soc brings Ray Tracing to smartphones

Samsung announced the new Exynos 2200 processor for top-of-the-range smartphones and tablets; for the first time, with a GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. The GPU takes the official name of Xclipse 920.

Exynos 2200 is made with an EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) process on a 4 nm node, and its brain is composed of a primary Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710, more efficient, and four Cortex-A510 for calculations. low energy consumption.

They are all Armv9 cores, architecture presented in the first quarter of 2021, and founded on the AArch 64 instruction set that already gave birth to Armv8. The improvements of Armv9 mainly concern the DSP skills thanks to new vector computing processes, security, and Artificial Intelligence.

Samsung declares in this regard that the performance of the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) is doubled compared to the Exynos 2100, thanks to the support for the FP16 (Floating Point 16 bit) arithmetic format.

Full of gaming: Ray Tracing also on phones



Samsung’s narrative for the Exynos 2200, however, is strongly linked to the new possibilities in the gaming field granted by the Xclipse GPU. Samsung also explained the choice of the name: “X” refers to the name “Exynos” and “clipse” refers to the “eclipse”, intended as the GPU that will put an end to the old era of mobile gaming.

According to Samsung, the Xclipse GPU is actually positioned between the performance of a console and that of mobile gaming: highlighting La ability to manage Ray Tracing and Variable Rate Shading (VRS), which optimizes the GPU workload on shadows in a dynamic graphical representation.

Exynos 2200 is already in production



The 5G modem of the Exynos 2200 supports sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands, and E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology that combines 4G and 5G signals to boost download speeds up to 10 Gbps.

The ISP has been completely redesigned by Samsung and can accommodate image sensors up to 200 MP in single-camera configurations. The 30 shots per second are covered by single camera scenarios up to 108MP and dual camera, 64MP + 32MP. Overall, the ISP can manage up to seven cameras and use four simultaneously.

The Exynos 2200 can capture video up to a resolution of 8K or 4K HDR. Specifically, video decoding up to 4K at 240p or 8K at 60p and encoding up to 4K at 120p or 8K at 30p. It integrates the AV1 decoder and supports HDR10 + and screen refresh rates up to 144Hz in QHD +.

Samsung revealed that the Exynos 2200 SoC is already in the mass production stage, but the announcement did not specify if, and for which market, it will be mounted on the new Galaxy S22.