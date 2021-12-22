Sports

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS – Advice out! From 1 ‘Boga and Orsolini, outside Luis Alberto and Lazzari – SOS Fanta

on December 22, 2021 at 4:00 pm

Fantasy football Wednesday starts with two games: Sassuolo-Bologna And Venice-Lazio. These are the official formations of the two matches at 16.30. Advice is in the stands for problems at the last (influence), plays Pegolo instead. In Sassuolo there is Boga for Raspadori (not at his best), in Bologna Orsolini for Barrow, Arthur absent Theate who does not even go to the bench and on Instagram he announced his absence as follows: “I can not play for a small injury”. Lazzari case in Lazio, does not even play with the absence of Hysaj: inside Radu. Outside Luis Alberto, Milinkovic is there. Both the Spaniard and Lazzari are on the bench. Henry in the stands for influence.

✅ SASSUOLO-BOLOGNA:

SASSUOLO – Pegolo; Muldur, Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez; Berardi, Traore, Boga; Scamacca.

BOLOGNA – Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Bonifazi; Skov Olsen, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey; Soriano, Orsolini; Arnautovic.

✅ VENICE-LAZIO:

VENICE – Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Ebuehi; Crnigoj, Vacca, Ampadu; Aramu, Forte, Kiyine.

LAZIO – Strakosha; Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Basic; Pedro, Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni.

