official formations and where to see it on TV

WARSAW (POLAND) – For the first return day of the Europa League group stage, Napoli will face Legia Warsaw. Spalletti brings only eighteen players with him, leaving him at home Insigne, Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz. Precise choices, to protect the physical conditions of those who are not one hundred percent and avoid injuries. But woe to think that the Azzurri want to snub the European competition. “I have men who allow me to replace those who have had more space and more minutes, but one thing is clear: we care about the Europa League and I struggle to understand why we shouldn’t – Spalletti declares – It would be a professional failure if I sent negative signals to players that I brought here and who have to express themselves in a real context. We don’t play fake games. We came here to win, even if someone stayed at home: but we will not be weakened by these problems“. Golebiewski, Legia Warsaw coach, who leads the group with two points ahead of Napoli, praises Spalletti. “He is one of the best coaches, a strategist of tactics. He plays with 4-3-3, it can be expected that he will play like this and there will be many stars on the pitch for Napoli, we must do what we can.”