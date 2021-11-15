Sports

official formations and where to see it on TV

BELFAST (NORTHERN IRELAND) – After the 1-1 draw on Friday at the Olimpico against Switzerland, Roberto Mancini’s Italy will play for qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the last round against Northern Ireland. Teams on the pitch at 8.45pm at Windsor Park in Belfast. Currently the ranking sees Azzurri and Swiss at the top with 15 points, but the goal difference, first discriminating to decree the qualified team in the event that both teams finish with the same score, at the moment rewards the European champions (+11 for Italy, +9 for Switzerland). In case of an even goal difference, the goals scored will be looked at. Should this also see the Azzurri and Swiss in a draw, Mancini’s national team would be forced to play-off due to the advantage of Switzerland in the direct matches (0-0 in Basel, and 1-1 in Rome). Italy have lost only one of 10 matches against Northern Ireland (1-2 in the 1958 World Cup qualifiers, played in Belfast) – completing seven wins for the Azzurri and two draws.

How to see Northern Ireland-Italy on TV and in streaming

Northern Ireland-Italy, valid for qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, is scheduled at 8.45 pm at Windsor Park in Belfast and will be visible exclusively live on Rai 1. It will also be available in streaming on Rai Play.

Northern Ireland-Italy: the official formations

NORTHERN IRELAND (4-1-4-1): Peacock-Farrell; Cathcart, Flanagan, J. Evans, Lewis; S. Davis; Dallas, McCann, Saville, Whyte; Magennis. Ct: Baraclough.

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Tonali, Jorginho, Barella; Berardi, Insigne, Church. Ct: Mancini.

REFEREE: Kovacs (Romania).

LINES GUARDS: Marinescu and Artene (Romania).

IV MAN: Fesnic (Romania).

VAR: Dankert (Germany).

AVAR: Pickel (Germany).

