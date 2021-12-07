official formations and where to see it on TV

MADRID (SPAIN) – Winning and conquering the round of 16 as the first force in Group D. This is the diktat at Inter in view of the 9pm match at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid valid for the last round of the group stage of the Champions League. Both teams are already qualified but are competing for the first two placings. Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri want to play it all out by exploiting the wave of a super period that has seen them conquer four consecutive victories in the league and three in the continental event. In the first leg, despite an excellent performance, Inter were defeated by the Meazza, punished by a goal in the final by Rodrygo. Meanwhile, Simone Inzaghi, in the press conference on the eve, sent a clear message to his players: “Inter in Madrid for their history. In many years, only one victory here, we play it with personality and motivation.” The Merengues they have won seven of their eight home games against Inter in European competitions (1P). Since the defeat against the Nerazzurri in 1967 in the Champions Cup, they have achieved success in the last five in a row, always scoring at least two goals (17 in total).