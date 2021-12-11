official formations and where to see it on TV

VENICE – For the seventeenth day of the championship, the Juventus will face Venice, with the aim of obtaining the third consecutive away win in the league. Massimiliano Allegri (who did not call Arthur due to the delay in training), asks his team to play as a provincial. “Only me in 1985 and Chiellini played in Venice. It’s all strange, you can get there by vaporetto and then the pitch is tighter. If we don’t play as provincial we risk complicating our lives”, Allegri remarked. “Now we have to think only of the championship, to give stability to the standings. Venice scored a lot at home. Only with Inter, I think, did they not score. They play carefree, and come from a defeat against Verona. They had dominated the game. first half. We have to put ourselves on par with them, in terms of mentality and above all in terms of racing “. Zanetti, lagoon technician, thanks. “I think Allegri is an honest person, if he spoke well of Venice for us it must be a source of pride. And beyond that, knowing that Juventus does not underestimate us must make us understand many things about our potential. Obviously – he added – Respect is mutual, Juve for me is a team with impressive values ​​and tomorrow we will have to rise to a challenge that we have earned to play, and in which we want to be competitive. “