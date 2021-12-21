Sports

official formations and where to see it on TV

TURIN – Putting aside the disappointment for the draw in Venice with the convincing victory in Bologna, Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve closes the calendar year and the first round by hosting Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium by Walter Mazzarri increasingly in crisis of play and results. The rossoblùs, in fact, have returned from two heavy knockouts (both with a score of 4-0) against Inter and Udinese and occupy the penultimate position of the Serie A standings with just 10 points, two more than Salernitana at the rear. The bianconeri, on the other hand, are at 5th place at 31 in cohabitation with Rome and Fiorentina and -6 from the fourth Atalanta. The last match between Juve and Cagliari, played last season, ended 2-0 for the boys then coached by Pirlo, the result of Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace.

FOLLOW JUVE-CAGLIARI LIVE ON OUR WEBSITE

Juve-Cagliari, where to see it on TV and streaming

The match between Juve and Cagliari, scheduled for tonight at 20.45 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, will be broadcast live exclusively by Dazn. Alternatively, it will be possible to follow the textual chronicle of the live challenge on our website.

The official line-ups of Juve-Cagliari

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Arthur, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Morata, Kean. Annex. Merry.

CAGLIARI (4-4-2): Cragno; Zappa, Carboni, Ceppitelli, Lykogiannis; Bellanova, Deiola, Grassi, Dalbert; Pereiro, Joao Pedro. Annex. Mazzarri.

Referee: Dionisi of L’Aquila.
Assistants: C. Rossi and Scarpa.
IV man: Colombo.
Var: Orsato.
Avar: Coal.

