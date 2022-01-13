official formations and where to see it on TV

NAPLES – The Naples makes its seasonal debut in Italian Cup facing in the round of 16 the Fiorentina. Spalletti, fresh from the 1-0 victory against Sampdoria in the league, takes on Italian for the second time this season after the 2-1 victory (Martinez, Lozano and Rrahmani) in the league on 3 October. For the Viola, returning from the heavy 4-0 defeat against Turin and looking for redemption, it will be the third match in the competition after the matches against Cosenza (4-0) and Benevento (2-1). The winner between Napoli and Fiorentina will face the quarter-finals Gasperini’s Atalanta, who beat the 2-0 Venice to the second round. The two teams met 18 times in the competition, with six wins for the Neapolitans, eight draws and three wins for the Tuscans, the last one dated January 6, 1988. The most recent precedent in the competition is the challenge in the quarter-finals of the 2016 season. / 17: 1-0 for Napoli with goals from José Callejon, today ex of the match in force at Fiorentina. It will be a dry match: in the event of a tie in the 90 ‘between the two teams, it will go to extra time and then eventually to penalties.