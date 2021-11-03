official formations and where to see it on TV and in streaming

MILAN – Last chance for the Milan to hang on to the dream Champions League. Pioli’s men, rear in group B with zero points after three days, face the Port of Sergio Conceiçao (live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video). “It is the last chance, but we have the qualities to exploit it. We don’t deserve to be at zero points in the standings – declared Pioli – and we have the opportunity to prove it “. The Portuguese coach praises the Rossoneri. “We are talking about a club that has won seven Champions League and four world championships and many championships in Serie A. They won in Rome on a difficult field. I expect a difficult race “.