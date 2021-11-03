Sports

official formations and where to see it on TV and in streaming

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

MILAN – Last chance for the Milan to hang on to the dream Champions League. Pioli’s men, rear in group B with zero points after three days, face the Port of Sergio Conceiçao (live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video). “It is the last chance, but we have the qualities to exploit it. We don’t deserve to be at zero points in the standings – declared Pioli – and we have the opportunity to prove it “. The Portuguese coach praises the Rossoneri.We are talking about a club that has won seven Champions League and four world championships and many championships in Serie A. They won in Rome on a difficult field. I expect a difficult race “.

Ibrahimovic drags Milan: Roma beaten and Mourinho furious

Look at the gallery

Ibrahimovic drags Milan: Roma beaten and Mourinho furious

Milan-Porto, how to see it on TV and in streaming

The match between Milan and Porto is scheduled at 18.45 at the San Siro stadium and will be visible live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Milan-Porto, the official formations

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud. Annex. Pegs

PORT (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Otavio, Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz; Evanilson, Taremi. Annex. Sergio Conceiçao.

REFEREE: Turpin (Fra).

ASSISTANTS: Danos and Gringore.

FOURTH MAN: Brisard.

VAR: Letexier.

AVAR: Dankert (Ger).

Watch Milan-Porto exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Pegs: "I like Guardiola? He is the best"

Watch the video

Pioli: “I like Guardiola? He is the best”

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Calciomercato Juventus, locatelli breakthrough | Tomorrow new meeting

July 16, 2021

Non-stop market – Rumors, negotiations and background of July 15

July 16, 2021

TS – Inter, Conte danger: Tottenham assaulted in the summer, 5 big players in the sights

2 days ago

Viviani goes to Ineos Grenadiers for three years: he will be Ganna’s partner

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button