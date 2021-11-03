official formations and where to see it on TV

TIRASPOL – In Transnistria, more precisely in the capital Tiraspol, a very important week opens for Inter, who will challenge Sheriff in the Champions League and then be expected by Milan in the league. Simone Inzaghi wanted to underline the importance of the match and the maximum concentration of the Nerazzurri, who will not think about the match against Pioli’s team: “We know how decisive it is, because the Sheriff has won two games and has made us understand we have to score points, we are focused only on this. We have an important game on Sunday and we know what it means, but my and the team’s thoughts are only on the Sheriff“. The challenge is very important in terms of qualification, with Inter in third place with 4 points, 2 behind Real Madrid and right from the Sheriff, author of a surprise start with 2 wins and one defeat (against Inter Milan. A victory for the Nerazzurri would therefore be worth second place, or even first in the event of a defeat of Real against Shakhtar. In the previous round, at San Siro, it ended 3-1 for the Nerazzurri with goals from Dzeko, Vidal and Bastoni Inzaghi hopes to replicate that result to win important points after the draw against De Zerbi and the defeat against Ancelotti in the first two games of group D.