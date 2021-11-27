official formations, how to see it on TV and streaming

TURIN – Leaving aside the defeat in the Champions League against Chelsea, Juve is once again in the league, where with two consecutive victories they have rejoined the leading group. A success against Atalanta would lead the Bianconeri to 24 points, at -1 from the same Goddess of the former Gian Piero Gasperini, currently fourth at 25. The Nerazzurri, for their part, returning from the pyrotechnic 3-3 with the Young Boys, come from six useful results in a row and in the last round they trimmed a heavy 5-2 at Spezia. The last precedent between the two teams at the Allianz Stadium, played last season, ended with the result of 1-1, the result of the goals of Chiesa and Freuler, the last Juventus victory dates back to the 2017-2018 season, with Allegri on the bench and goals from Higuain and Matuidi, while for thelast statement from Bergamo we must even go back to January 22, 1989, when it was Caniggia who decided.