official formations, how to see it on TV and streaming
TURIN – Leaving aside the defeat in the Champions League against Chelsea, Juve is once again in the league, where with two consecutive victories they have rejoined the leading group. A success against Atalanta would lead the Bianconeri to 24 points, at -1 from the same Goddess of the former Gian Piero Gasperini, currently fourth at 25. The Nerazzurri, for their part, returning from the pyrotechnic 3-3 with the Young Boys, come from six useful results in a row and in the last round they trimmed a heavy 5-2 at Spezia. The last precedent between the two teams at the Allianz Stadium, played last season, ended with the result of 1-1, the result of the goals of Chiesa and Freuler, the last Juventus victory dates back to the 2017-2018 season, with Allegri on the bench and goals from Higuain and Matuidi, while for thelast statement from Bergamo we must even go back to January 22, 1989, when it was Caniggia who decided.
Juve-Atalanta, where to see it on TV
The match between Juve and Atalanta, scheduled at 6 pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, will be broadcast live exclusively by Dazn. Alternatively, it will be possible to follow the textual report of the live match on our website.
The official line-ups of Juve-Atalanta
JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata. Annex. Merry.
ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djmsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta; Pessina; Zapata, Malinovskyi. Annex. Gasperini.
Referee: Ayroldi of Molfetta.
Assistants: Prenna and Imperiale.
IV man: Marchetti.
Var: Beautiful.
Avar: Tegoni.