official formations, news and match report

Cagliari and Bologna face off at Unipol Domus, tonight at 8.45pm, in the match valid for the 21st matchday of Serie A 2021/2022

Cagliari And Bologna take the field all‘Unipol Domus for the second day of the second round. The Sardinians, led by Walter Mazzarri, aim for the second consecutive victory after the triumph at Marassi. The Bolognese of Mihajlovic they will try to assert themselves despite the absences due to Covid. CagliariNews24 will follow the match live, telling you minute by minute.

CHRONICLE CAGLIARI 2-1 BOLOGNA

The referee blows the whistle, off you go!

7 ′ Race blocked with slightly more courageous Bologna. Cagliari often inaccurate

11 ′ Deiola tries – Shot around from the edge of the area with the ball ending high over the crossbar

14 ′ Bellanova stake – Altare’s cross, Lykogiannis’s counter-cross that finds Bellanova with a low shot at the far post: the shot with a sure shot hits the post

24 ′ Theate’s lash – The Belgian defender kicks on the fly, engaging Cragno in a parade with his fists

29 ′ Fats on the fly – Diagram on lineout, ball to Pavoletti who makes the bank to Grassi: the flying conclusion is Skorupski’s prey

43 ′ Cragno perfect at the exit at the penalty spot to anticipate Arnautovic

45 + 1 THE FIRST HALF ENDS

45 ‘THE SECOND HALF BEGINS

52 ′ Joao Pedro tries – Right to turn from the edge of the area but the conclusion does not hit the goal

54 ′ GOAL BOLOGNA – Masterful punishment by Orsolini: you can and precise. Cragno can do nothing

69 ′ Marin from a distance – Kicks the Romanian from distance but the ball ends very high above the crossbar

70 ′ GOAL CAGLIARI – Pereiro controls the ball well from the chest and left-handed puts in the center: Pavoletti’s deviation is decisive

76 ′ Miracle of Cragno – Orsolini kicks well from the edge of the area but the goalkeeper gets there with his fingertips and with the help of the pole deflects for a corner

77 ′ Problems for Pavoletti who remains on the ground, sanitary ware and stretcher on the field: the player, however, comes out of the field with his legs after a very hard game clash

87 ′ Fat in acrobatics – The midfielder tries the half overhead kick in the center of the area but the ball ends up high

93 ′ GOAL CAGLIARI – Joao Pedro’s pocket for Pereiro who splendidly hitches a heel and beats Skorupski with his left foot

90 + 6 END THE MATCH

BEST IN CAGLIARI FIELD: Gaston Pereiro

SCORE CAGLIARI-BOLOGNA 2-1

NETWORKS: 54 ′ Orsolini, 70 ′ Pavoletti, 93 ′ Pereiro

Ammmonites: 15 ′ Theate, 18 ′ Altar, 57 ′ Deiola, 86 ′ De Silvestri

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): (3-5-2): Cragno; Altar, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Grassi, Marin, Deiola (63 ‘Pereiro), Lykogiannis (58’ Dalbert); Joao Pedro, Pavoletti (79 ′ Zappa). Available:Aresti, Radunovic, Gagliano, Obert, Ladinetti. Trainer: Mazzarri.

BOLOGNA (3-5-2): Skorupski; Bonifazi (65 ‘De Silvestri), Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Soriano, Dominguez, Svanberg, Dijks; Orsolini (88 ′ Falcinelli), Arnautovic. Available: Bardi, Bagnolini, Viola, Van Hooijdonk, Stivanello, Pyyhtia, Pagliuca, Cangiano. Coach: Mihajlovic.