official formations, news and match report

Cagliari and Bologna face off at Unipol Domus, tonight at 8.45pm, in the match valid for the 21st matchday of Serie A 2021/2022
Cagliari And Bologna take the field all‘Unipol Domus for the second day of the second round. The Sardinians, led by Walter Mazzarri, aim for the second consecutive victory after the triumph at Marassi. The Bolognese of Mihajlovic they will try to assert themselves despite the absences due to Covid. CagliariNews24 will follow the match live, telling you minute by minute.
CHRONICLE CAGLIARI 2-1 BOLOGNA
The referee blows the whistle, off you go!
7 ′ Race blocked with slightly more courageous Bologna. Cagliari often inaccurate
11 ′ Deiola tries – Shot around from the edge of the area with the ball ending high over the crossbar
14 ′ Bellanova stake – Altare’s cross, Lykogiannis’s counter-cross that finds Bellanova with a low shot at the far post: the shot with a sure shot hits the post
24 ′ Theate’s lash – The Belgian defender kicks on the fly, engaging Cragno in a parade with his fists
29 ′ Fats on the fly – Diagram on lineout, ball to Pavoletti who makes the bank to Grassi: the flying conclusion is Skorupski’s prey
43 ′ Cragno perfect at the exit at the penalty spot to anticipate Arnautovic
45 + 1 THE FIRST HALF ENDS
45 ‘THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
52 ′ Joao Pedro tries – Right to turn from the edge of the area but the conclusion does not hit the goal
54 ′ GOAL BOLOGNA – Masterful punishment by Orsolini: you can and precise. Cragno can do nothing
69 ′ Marin from a distance – Kicks the Romanian from distance but the ball ends very high above the crossbar
70 ′ GOAL CAGLIARI – Pereiro controls the ball well from the chest and left-handed puts in the center: Pavoletti’s deviation is decisive
76 ′ Miracle of Cragno – Orsolini kicks well from the edge of the area but the goalkeeper gets there with his fingertips and with the help of the pole deflects for a corner
77 ′ Problems for Pavoletti who remains on the ground, sanitary ware and stretcher on the field: the player, however, comes out of the field with his legs after a very hard game clash
87 ′ Fat in acrobatics – The midfielder tries the half overhead kick in the center of the area but the ball ends up high
93 ′ GOAL CAGLIARI – Joao Pedro’s pocket for Pereiro who splendidly hitches a heel and beats Skorupski with his left foot
90 + 6 END THE MATCH
BEST IN CAGLIARI FIELD: Gaston Pereiro
SCORE CAGLIARI-BOLOGNA 2-1
NETWORKS: 54 ′ Orsolini, 70 ′ Pavoletti, 93 ′ Pereiro
Ammmonites: 15 ′ Theate, 18 ′ Altar, 57 ′ Deiola, 86 ′ De Silvestri
CAGLIARI (3-5-2): (3-5-2): Cragno; Altar, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Grassi, Marin, Deiola (63 ‘Pereiro), Lykogiannis (58’ Dalbert); Joao Pedro, Pavoletti (79 ′ Zappa). Available:Aresti, Radunovic, Gagliano, Obert, Ladinetti. Trainer: Mazzarri.
BOLOGNA (3-5-2): Skorupski; Bonifazi (65 ‘De Silvestri), Binks, Theate; Skov Olsen, Soriano, Dominguez, Svanberg, Dijks; Orsolini (88 ′ Falcinelli), Arnautovic. Available: Bardi, Bagnolini, Viola, Van Hooijdonk, Stivanello, Pyyhtia, Pagliuca, Cangiano. Coach: Mihajlovic.