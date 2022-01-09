Sports

official formations, where to see it on TV and in streaming

NAPLES- After the draw obtained on the Juventus field, Napoli hosts Sampdoria, for the second day of return of Serie A. The Azzurri, still without Spalletti, stopped by Covid, continue to be in full emergency. Without Anguissa, Mario Rui, Koulibaly, Lozano, Malcuit, Meret, Osimhen, Ounas and Zielinski (stopped for the second time by the pandemic), Domenichini (who will sit on the bench again, in place of the Tuscan coach), will try to get the first success of 2022, against a Sampdoria fresh from the bad home defeat against Cagliari. The new purchase Tuanzebe will go to the bench, along with the recovered Fabian Ruiz. “We cannot be discouraged by difficulties, but we must be good at reasoning and going beyond”, he has declared D’Aversa on the eve of the race.

Napoli-Sampdoria, where to see it on TV and streaming

The challenge between Naples and Sampdoria, will be played at the stadium Diego Armando Maradona at 16.30 and will be broadcast exclusively on Dazn

Napoli-Sampdoria, the official formations

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Elmas, Mertens, L. Insigne; Petagna. Trainer: Luciano Spalletti. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Tuanzebe, Vergara, Costanzo, Cioffi, Fabian Ruiz, Zanoli, Politano.

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Dragusin, A. Ferrari, Chabot, Augello; Ciervo, Ekdal, Askildsen, Thorsby; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella. Trainer: Roberto D’Aversa. Available: Ravaglia, Falcone, Murru, Yepes, Trimboli, Vieira, Rincon, Torregrossa, Caputo.

REFEREE: Di Bello from Brindisi.

ASSISTANTS: Scatragli and Margani.

FOURTH MAN: Cosso.

VAR: Abyss.

AVAR: Tegoni.

Tuanzebe, the greeting to the Napoli fans

