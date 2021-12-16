official formations, where to see it on TV and in streaming
All ‘Allianz Stadium in Turin it’s a magical night. The Juventus Women challenge the Servette in the last match of Group A: a win would give them the quarter-finals of Champions League for the first time in history. The captain of the men’s team also took care of the environment, Giorgio Chiellini: “The girls need all of us, come in large numbers to the stadium“. The bianconere pass the round with a victory, or if they draw and the Wolfsburg does not beat the Chelsea, or in any case if Wolfsburg lose.
JUVE-SERVETTE LIVE ON OUR SITE
Where to see Juve-Servette on TV and in streaming
The match between Juve and Servette, scheduled at the Turin Stadium, will be broadcast live from 9 pm on Dazn.
Juve-Servette, official formations
JUVE (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Lenzini, Salvai, Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen, Caruso; Bonansea, Girelli, Hurtig. Available: April, Hyyrynen, Gama, Nilden, Cernoia, Staskova, Giai, Zamanian, Bonfantini, Pfattner. All .: Montemurro.
SERVANTS (5-4-1): Pereira; Soulard, Felber, Tufo, Spalti, Mendes; Nakkach, Lagonia, Maendly, Padilla-Bidas; Boho Sayo. Available: Droz, Bourma, Tamplin, Peiro Gimenez, Guede Redondo, Fleury. All .: Severac.
REFEREE: Cvetkovic.
GUARDALINES: Jovanovic and Kostic.
IV MAN: Zivkovic.