official formations, where to see it on TV and in streaming

All ‘Allianz Stadium in Turin it’s a magical night. The Juventus Women challenge the Servette in the last match of Group A: a win would give them the quarter-finals of Champions League for the first time in history. The captain of the men’s team also took care of the environment, Giorgio Chiellini: “The girls need all of us, come in large numbers to the stadium“. The bianconere pass the round with a victory, or if they draw and the Wolfsburg does not beat the Chelsea, or in any case if Wolfsburg lose.