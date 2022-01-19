official formations, where to see it on TV and streaming

MILAN – L’Inter by Simone Inzaghi is aiming for a triumphal season. With the victory of the Super Cup and the primacy in Serie A, the Nerazzurri also want to go forward in the Italian Cup, dreaming of a mini treble. At Juve, in his undisputed domination that lasted nine years, this feat was only successful once in the 2015/2016 season. Reaching this goal, therefore, will not be so simple. The former Lazio coach has no intention of taking the Coppa Italia lightly and made it clear to his players who remained in retreat at the Suning center the night before the match. For Inter, moreover, it will be a graduation exam as after 28 consecutive games they will find themselves playing without the director Marcelo Brozovic, disqualified. Empoli did not have a great start in 2022 (2 draws and one defeat in the league) but aims to accomplish a great feat against the leaders.