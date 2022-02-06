official formations, where to see it on TV and streaming

TURIN – The new Juventus, after leaving the transfer market in January, he made his debut tonight at the Allianz Stadium in Turin against the Hellas Verona of the former Igor Tudor, Juventus footballer from 1998 to 2007 and vice-Pirlo last year. The frenzy of the fans – needless to say – falls on the two new signings, Vlahovic and Zakaria, respectively called to take on the problems shown up to now by the team in attack and in midfield. In the thirty precedents between the two clubs in the Italian top league played at Juve, Hellas never found victory: in fact, the balance shows 25 Juventus successes and 5 draws. In the first leg at the Bentegodi, however, the Scala team won 2-1 and, more generally, are unbeaten in 4 games against the Piedmontese.