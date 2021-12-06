official formations, where to see it on TV and streaming
TURIN – After the victory on the Salernitana field, the Juve look for confirmations in the house against the Genoa in the 16th round of the championship A league. “We must try to return to victory at home, against a Genoa that comes from two defeats and a draw, they have a new coach, young and very good. At Juve I have always struggled against Genoa: it must be faced in the best possible way. Bringing the young players onto the pitch is testimony to the company’s work, and together with them we also need experienced players: we have an important December, but everyone must recover. The environment lives in total serenity. We have to do a string of victories and think only of football” he has declared Cheerful in the press conference of the eve.
Live TV and streaming of Juve-Genoa
The match between Juventus and Genoa is scheduled at 20.45 in Turin and will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.
Juve-Genoa, the official formations
JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini; Bernardeschi, Locatelli, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Morata, Dybala. Trainer: Merry.
GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Biraschi, Bani, Vasquez; Ghiglione, Touré, Behrami, Hernani, Cambiaso; Bianchi, Ekuban. Trainer: Shevchenko.
REFEREE: Chiffi of Padua
GUARDALINES: Ranghetti and Colarossi
FOURTH MAN: Santoro
VAR: Valeri
AVAR: Priests