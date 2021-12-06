Sports

official formations, where to see it on TV and streaming

TURIN – After the victory on the Salernitana field, the Juve look for confirmations in the house against the Genoa in the 16th round of the championship A league. “We must try to return to victory at home, against a Genoa that comes from two defeats and a draw, they have a new coach, young and very good. At Juve I have always struggled against Genoa: it must be faced in the best possible way. Bringing the young players onto the pitch is testimony to the company’s work, and together with them we also need experienced players: we have an important December, but everyone must recover. The environment lives in total serenity. We have to do a string of victories and think only of football” he has declared Cheerful in the press conference of the eve.

Follow Juve-Genoa LIVE on our website

Live TV and streaming of Juve-Genoa

The match between Juventus and Genoa is scheduled at 20.45 in Turin and will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.

Juve-Genoa, the official formations

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini; Bernardeschi, Locatelli, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Morata, Dybala. Trainer: Merry.

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Biraschi, Bani, Vasquez; Ghiglione, Touré, Behrami, Hernani, Cambiaso; Bianchi, Ekuban. Trainer: Shevchenko.

REFEREE: Chiffi of Padua

GUARDALINES: Ranghetti and Colarossi

FOURTH MAN: Santoro

VAR: Valeri

AVAR: Priests

