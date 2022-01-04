OFFICIAL. From Promotion to Third Category: two stops
Amateur football in the Marches stops once again due to the pandemic COVID-19. The decision was approved at today’s meeting of the leaders of the Marche Regional Committee. No stop for Excellence (considered of national interest like Serie D), which will resume regularly on Thursday 6 January with the 17th day, while the championships from Promotion to Third Category stop for two weeks. One month stop (until 5/6 February) for the youth championships.
CHAMPIONSHIPS OF NATIONAL INTEREST
(Male and female excellence) – The calendars remain unchanged with return to the field as per the official program.
(5-a-side football Serie C1 and Women’s 5-a-side football) – Restart on 23.01.2022 (i.e. Friday 21 and Saturday 22 January).
AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP
(Promotion – First Category – Second Category – Third Category – 5-a-side Football Serie C2 and Serie D)
Departure on 23.01.2022 (i.e. Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd January) with sliding of the dates of the calendars of 2 weeks.
YOUTH ACTIVITIES including Junior Championships
Restart on 06.02.2022 (or Saturday 05.02.2022) with sliding of the dates of the 4-week calendars.
It should be noted that tournaments (even those already approved), friendly matches and joint training are prohibited
RECOVERY COMPETITIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS
The recovery and postponement competitions of the championships of Excellence, Promotion, First and Second Category will take place, Covid permitting, on the dates already scheduled, while those relating to the Regional Juniores, Allievi and Giovanissimi regional championships, scheduled on dates prior to January 10, 2022 will be played on the fixed dates; those fixed after 10 January 2022 are postponed to another date.
EXCELLENCE PROGRAMMED RECOVERY
GROUP A 14 / A 19-01-22 BIAGIO NAZZARO MARINA CALCIO
15 / A 02-02-22 MARINA CALCIO JESINA CALCIO SRL
PROGRAMMED RECOVERY PROMOTION
GROUP A 14 / A 05-01-22 ATHLETIC MONDOLFOMAROTTA MOIE VALLESINA ASD
14 / A 05-01-22 OLIMPIA VILLA S.MARTINO
15 / A 19-01-22 MOIE VALLESINA ASD VILLA S.MARTINO
15 / A 19-01-22 VALFOGLIA ATLETICO MONDOLFOMAROTTA
FIRST CATEGORY PROGRAMMED RECOVERY
GROUP C 11 / A 12-01-22 MANCINI RUGGERO FOLGORE CASTELRAIMONDO
SECOND CATEGORY PROGRAMMED RECOVERY
GROUP A 12 / A 12-01-22 POLE FOOTBALL VIS CANAVACCIO 2008
GROUP C 10 / A 05-01-22 NEW SYROLIAN VICTORIA BRUGNETTO
12 / A 05-01-22 ATHLETIC CONERO PONTERIO
13 / A 19-01-22 SENIGALLIA NEW SIROLESE FOOTBALL
GROUP E 13 / A 12-01-22 SANTA MARIA APPARENTE REAL PORTO
SECOND CATEGORY POSTS
GROUP C 13 / A 05-01-22 VICTORIA BRUGNETTO ANKON DORICA
GROUP F 13 / A 05-01-22 SAN GINESIO CALCIO SARNANO
JUNIORES UNDER 19 REGIONAL POSTICIPI
GROUP B 13 / A 05-01-22 BIAGIO NAZZARO SASSOFERRATO GENGA
UNDER 17 POSTICIPAL REGIONAL PUPILS
GROUP C 2 / A 05-01-22 TOLENTINO 1919 SSDARL MONTEMILONE POLLENZA
GROUP D 2 / A 05-01-22 PORTO D ASCOLI SRL ATHLETIC FOOTBALL ASCOLI
CUP COMPETITIONS
The Italian Cup of Excellence will end with the final match on a date and place to be fixed.
The dates relating to the last stages and the final of the Italian Promotion Cup, of the First and Second Category Marche Cup will be notified as soon as possible.