OFFICIAL. From Promotion to Third Category: two stops

Amateur football in the Marches stops once again due to the pandemic COVID-19. The decision was approved at today’s meeting of the leaders of the Marche Regional Committee. No stop for Excellence (considered of national interest like Serie D), which will resume regularly on Thursday 6 January with the 17th day, while the championships from Promotion to Third Category stop for two weeks. One month stop (until 5/6 February) for the youth championships.

CHAMPIONSHIPS OF NATIONAL INTEREST

(Male and female excellence) – The calendars remain unchanged with return to the field as per the official program.

(5-a-side football Serie C1 and Women’s 5-a-side football) – Restart on 23.01.2022 (i.e. Friday 21 and Saturday 22 January).

AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

(Promotion – First Category – Second Category – Third Category – 5-a-side Football Serie C2 and Serie D)

Departure on 23.01.2022 (i.e. Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd January) with sliding of the dates of the calendars of 2 weeks.

YOUTH ACTIVITIES including Junior Championships

Restart on 06.02.2022 (or Saturday 05.02.2022) with sliding of the dates of the 4-week calendars.

It should be noted that tournaments (even those already approved), friendly matches and joint training are prohibited

RECOVERY COMPETITIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS

The recovery and postponement competitions of the championships of Excellence, Promotion, First and Second Category will take place, Covid permitting, on the dates already scheduled, while those relating to the Regional Juniores, Allievi and Giovanissimi regional championships, scheduled on dates prior to January 10, 2022 will be played on the fixed dates; those fixed after 10 January 2022 are postponed to another date.

EXCELLENCE PROGRAMMED RECOVERY

GROUP A 14 / A 19-01-22 BIAGIO NAZZARO MARINA CALCIO

15 / A 02-02-22 MARINA CALCIO JESINA CALCIO SRL

PROGRAMMED RECOVERY PROMOTION

GROUP A 14 / A 05-01-22 ATHLETIC MONDOLFOMAROTTA MOIE VALLESINA ASD

14 / A 05-01-22 OLIMPIA VILLA S.MARTINO

15 / A 19-01-22 MOIE VALLESINA ASD VILLA S.MARTINO

15 / A 19-01-22 VALFOGLIA ATLETICO MONDOLFOMAROTTA

FIRST CATEGORY PROGRAMMED RECOVERY

GROUP C 11 / A 12-01-22 MANCINI RUGGERO FOLGORE CASTELRAIMONDO

SECOND CATEGORY PROGRAMMED RECOVERY

GROUP A 12 / A 12-01-22 POLE FOOTBALL VIS CANAVACCIO 2008

GROUP C 10 / A 05-01-22 NEW SYROLIAN VICTORIA BRUGNETTO

12 / A 05-01-22 ATHLETIC CONERO PONTERIO

13 / A 19-01-22 SENIGALLIA NEW SIROLESE FOOTBALL

GROUP E 13 / A 12-01-22 SANTA MARIA APPARENTE REAL PORTO

SECOND CATEGORY POSTS

GROUP C 13 / A 05-01-22 VICTORIA BRUGNETTO ANKON DORICA

GROUP F 13 / A 05-01-22 SAN GINESIO CALCIO SARNANO

JUNIORES UNDER 19 REGIONAL POSTICIPI

GROUP B 13 / A 05-01-22 BIAGIO NAZZARO SASSOFERRATO GENGA

UNDER 17 POSTICIPAL REGIONAL PUPILS

GROUP C 2 / A 05-01-22 TOLENTINO 1919 SSDARL MONTEMILONE POLLENZA

GROUP D 2 / A 05-01-22 PORTO D ASCOLI SRL ATHLETIC FOOTBALL ASCOLI

CUP COMPETITIONS

The Italian Cup of Excellence will end with the final match on a date and place to be fixed.

The dates relating to the last stages and the final of the Italian Promotion Cup, of the First and Second Category Marche Cup will be notified as soon as possible.