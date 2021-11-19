OFFICIAL: Giuseppe Rossi returns to Italy. He signed with SPAL until June

official

SPAL announces that it has signed a contract until 30 June 2022 with the attacker Giuseppe Rossi.

Born in 1987 in the USA in Teaneck (New Jersey), Rossi grew up in the Parma youth academy before his sporting performances were acquired by Manchester United where he moved in the summer of 2004.

On 15 October 2005 he made his debut with the Red Devils in the Premier League in the match against Sunderland, also making his first goal in the English top division.

In 2006 he moved to Newcastle United which he left in January 2007 to return to wearing the yellow and blue jersey of Parma with whom he scored 9 goals in the 19 games of the second round of the 2006/2007 Serie A.

The following year he moved to Villareal with which he collected 191 appearances and 82 goals in five seasons, participating in two editions of the Champions League and as many of the Europa League, the latter competition in which in 2010/2011 he was the second best scorer with 11 goals in 14 appearances.

In the summer of 2012 he arrives at Fiorentina where he plays until 2017, with an interlude of six months in the 2015/2016 season among the ranks of the Levante in Liga. With the Viola he achieved his record for goals in Serie A, scoring 16 goals in 21 appearances in the 2013/2014 championship.

Subsequently he lives an experience in Spain among the ranks of Celta Vigo and again in Italy with Genoa, while in 2020 he joined the American team of Real Salt Lake City with which he scored 7 appearances and 1 goal in the Major. League Soccer, the top US football competition.

Always in the Italian youth national team, Rossi also boasts 30 appearances and 7 goals in the senior Italian national team and a participation in the Olympics with 4 appearances and 4 goals in Beijing 2008.

The new blue-white player will wear the number 49 shirt.