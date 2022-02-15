OFFICIAL – Historic agreement for Alpine, Rossi: Greater interaction between fans and F1 team – 2022

Today the Alpine F1 team may announce an interesting partnership aimed at exploring new branding opportunities to create an engaging experience for fan more proactive and intuitive. The collaboration with Binancewill make Alpine the first ever Formula 1 team to join the Binance Fan Token platform. At the same time, the well-known brand will become an official partner of both BWT Alpine F1 Team but also ofAlpine Esports starting in the upcoming 2022 season. Your logos will already be present on the car since the day of presentation which will take place on Monday February 21.

L’Alpine F1 Team Fan Token will be issued through the media and through the platform Binance Launchpad. The joint effort around the launch of the token will help the team explore new branding opportunities to create agreater engagement experience for fans on both the physical and digital circuit. There will be unique awards based oninteractionthe creation of playful activities and much more.

L’Alpine F1 Team Fan Token will also offer a token utility that will provide fans with revolutionary new ways to interact with the brand. For more information on how to use and purchase Tokens, please visit the Binance Fan Token.

Official statements

Laurent RossiAlpine CEO: “BWT Alpine F1 Team is certainly not a team that avoids challenges. We are not afraid to continually push ourselves over the limit both on and off the track. Partnering with Binance fuels our passion for changing the racing landscape and opens the door to more innovative fan engagement. This journey begins with the launch of the ALPINE token and the presentation of a special collection of NFTs. These upcoming limited edition NFTs will highlight Alpine’s commitment to elegance, ingenuity and audacity. We aim to be forerunners in this new digital space and believe that Binance is the right partner to lead us to the checkered flag. “

BWT Alpine F1 Team is not one to shy away from challenges, nor are we afraid to continually push the limit both on and off the track. Today, BWT Alpine F1 Team and @Binance reveal a new partnership launching the first Binance Fan Token with an F1 team. Read below ⤵️ – BWT Alpine F1 Team (@ AlpineF1Team) February 15, 2022

Helen HaiCEO Binance Fiat Exchange: “We are proud to announce the entry of BWT Alpine F1 Team to the Binance Fan Token platform and our first partnership within Formula 1. The Alpine name has a rich history in motorsport, but it is its innovative approach to engaging fans to align perfectly with our vision of Binance Fan Tokens. Alpine always goes the extra mile when it comes to engaging their fans by granting them access to benefits such as exclusive test drives, face-to-face encounters with professional riders, as well as hosting rallies set in the picturesque French countryside! And these are just some of the initiatives we propose. Our goal is to bring equally exciting experiences to the blockchain and provide even more benefits to ALPINE holders. We want to extend the range of activities that fans can already do on our platform. We are only approaching the first corner of the very first lap of a track that will be run on the basis of the tokens in one’s possession. The possibilities are truly endless ”.

Photo: Twitter, Alpine