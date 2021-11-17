Official Honor MagicBook X 14 and X 15. Here are features and prices for Italy

Honor has renewed its range of laptops by presenting the new MagicBook X 14 and X 15. Two almost identical notebooks, with aluminum body and thin profile, which differ mainly in the diagonal of the screen.

Magic Book X 14

Honor MagicBook X 14 is equipped with 14 ” display with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), thin bezels and Eye Comfort technology that reduces flicker and blue light emission.

The configuration includes processor 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U ori3-10110U, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics, associated with 8GB of dual channel DDR4 RAM with the possibility of expansion up to 16 GB. There is a 512GB SSD for storage.

Connectivity is managed by Wi-Fi with 2×2 MIMO antenna, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, 1 HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack. The keyboard is backlit and hides the pop-up webcam, while the fingerprint reader is located on the right side.

The battery has a capacity of 56Wh, able to guarantee up to 13 hours of use, and

supports fast charging at 65W which allows you to reach 70% autonomy in one hour of charging. The shell made of aluminum with 180 ° opening, thickness of 15.9 mm and weight of 1.38 kg. Among the extra functions there is the Multi-screen Collaboration that allows you to share the screen and files of your Honor smartphone on your notebook.

MagicBook X 15

Honor MagicBook X 15 comes with a 15 ” display with Full HD resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 87%.

Also present for this model the double configuration with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U ori3-10110U, integrated Intel UHD Graphics and 8 GB DDR4 RAM. The SSD storage in this case is 256GB.

The configuration of the connectivity compartment is identical, consisting of WiFi with 2×2 MIMO antenna, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, 1 HDMI, 3.5 mm headphone jack. Here, too, there is a large backlit keyboard with pop-up webcam and integrated fingerprint sensor.

According to the technical data sheet provided by the manufacturer, the battery on the MagicBook X 15 turns out to be 42 Wh, with an autonomy on paper of 13 hours and

compatibility with 65W fast charging. The aluminum body has a thickness of 16.9 mm and a total weight of 1.56 kg. Also present is the Multi-screen Collaboration that allows you to operate on Honor smartphones directly from notebooks.

Prices and availability

Honor MagicBook X14 and MagicBoox X15 will be available for pre-order in Italy via the manufacturer’s official website starting from November 19th. The devices will be sold in Mystic Silver and Space Gray colors.

In promotion, from 19 to 30 November, Honor MagicBook X15 in the configuration with processor i3-10110U

will be sold bundled with Earbuds 2 lite at the price of 649.90 euros.

The promotion extends to the Honor MagicBook X14 model in the processor configuration i5-10210U

sold as a bundle with Earbuds 2 lite for the price of 749.90 euros.