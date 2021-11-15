official images of the upcoming mid-range model – Nerd4.life

The new images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) are renderings, but they should come from official promotional material confirming almost completely the design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, starting from the photographic sector which includes a front camera with hole and triple rear camera.

The new midrange of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, delayed due to alleged production problems, has been given several times at risk of cancellation, but the arrival of further leaks based on official material makes the rumors of an official reveal more and more realistic that according to CoinBRS, the same site that published the new images, was set for January 4, 2022.

The rumors relating to features talk about a 32 MP front camera, fingerprint reader integrated into the screen, triple 64 MP camera and a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD + screen, slightly larger than the 6.2-inch one of the flagship model of the series.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would appear to combine a design faithful to that of the S21 with some hardware improvements

But it is not the only one upgrade in sight for an economic variant perhaps enhanced precisely to compensate for the delay also in the battery that could reach 4500 mAh, with fast charging from 15 W, against that of 4000 mAH of the S21. As for the SoC, however, the rumors indicate the possibility of two variants, one with Snapdragon 888 and one with Exynos 2100, but both capable of equipping up to 12 GB of memory and 256 GB storage.