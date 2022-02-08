OFFICIAL – Inter-Roma, the formations: chance for Vidal. Dzeko-Sanchez in attack

After the defeat in the derby, for Inter the opportunity for redemption immediately arrives. The Nerazzurri host Roma, access to the semi-finals of the Italian Cup is up for grabs. Simone Inzaghi changes three players compared to the match against Milan, with De Vrij kept at rest, it is Skriniar to play in the center of the defense, on the sides D’Ambrosio And Sticks.
In midfield an important chance for Vidal which takes the place of Calhanoglu. Stretcher And Brozovic complete the Nerazzurri midfield. On the right, space a Darmian which takes the place of Dumfriesleft confirms for Perisic. Attack pair formed by Sanchez And Dzeko.
INTER (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 33 D’Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar, 95 Batons; 36 Darmian, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 22 Vidal, 14 Perisic; 9 Dzeko, 7 Sanchez.
Available: 21 Cordaz, 97 Radu, 2 Dumfries, 5 Gagliardini, 6 De Vrij, 8 Vecino, 10 Lautaro, 11 Kolarov, 13 Ranocchia, 20 Calhanoglu, 32 Dimarco.
Coach: Simone Inzaghi.
ROME (3-4-1-2): 1 Rui Patricio; 23 Mancini, 6 Smalling, 3 Ibanez; 2 Karsdorp, 17 Veretout, 27 Oliveira, 5 Viña; 77 Mkhitaryan; 22 Zaniolo, 9 Abraham.
Available: 63 Boer, 87 Fuzato, 4 Cristante, 7 Pellegrini, 11 Perez, 14 Shomurodov, 15 Maitland-Niles, 24 Kumbulla, 52 Bove, 59 Zalewski, 64 Afena-Gyan, 92 El Shaarawy.
Coach: José Mourinho.
Assistants: Galetto and Vecchi.
Beware: Vecino (I); Abraham, Afena-Gyan, Ibañez (R).
February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 19:43)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED