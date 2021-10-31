OFFICIAL – Inter-Udinese, formations: large turnover for Inzaghi. Dzeko-Correa in attack

Three races before the break and all of fundamental importance. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter the triptych begins at San Siro where Udinese arrives before the away match in the Champions League against Sheriff and the derby with Milan. A lot of turnover for the Nerazzurri coach who revolutionized the team compared to the eleven who took the field in Empoli. In defense he rests De Vrij, in its place is Ranocchia. In midfield there is the return of Calhanoglu from 1 ‘, while Vidal still starts from the bench. On the bands Perisic left and Dumfries To the right. In attack unprecedented couple formed by Correa And Dzeko.