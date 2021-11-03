OFFICIAL Koulibaly disqualified for one round. Salernitana fined: the reason

The Sports Judge issued the decisions regarding the disqualifications and fines of the last Serie A round. With the red remedy against Salernitana a Koulibaly a round of disqualification was imposed. The other players sanctioned are: Adrien Silva of Sampdoria (2 rounds), one stop for Martin Caceres of Cagliari, Theo Hernandez of Milan, Kastanos of Salernitana, Maxime Lopez of Sassuolo, Tommaso Pobega of Turin and Petar Stojanovic of Empoli.

In addition to the disqualifications for players, including that of Koulibaly, the Sports Judge has also fined some clubs including Salernitana.

Fine of € 25,000.00 perAtalanta to have, during the match and in particular during the second half, repeatedly thrown various objects on the pitch, one of which (specifically probably a coin) hit, at the 46th of the second half, the goalkeeper of the opposing team, who he collapsed momentarily to the ground, and then got up and regularly resumed the game;

lessened sanction, pursuant to art. 7 CGS, as the Company, immediately dissociated from the uncivil behavior described in the report of the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, with its active collaboration contributed to the prompt identification of the persons responsible for the last episode, for the purpose of applying the consequent disqualification sanctions of the access.

Fine of € 5,000.00 per Bologna to have his supporters, at the 48th of the second half, he threw some objects at the bench of the opposing team; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

Fine of € 4,000.00 to Salerno to have his supporters, at the beginning of the match, he threw two lighters into the playground; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

Fine of € 3,000.00 per Juventus to have his supporters, on the 6th of the first half, a firecracker was thrown into the playground; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

