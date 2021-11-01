Tech

official launch date for Italy

POCO M4 Pro 5G is about to arrive in Italy and in Europe and will be the last of the M series for this 2021. We have some information about him even if in the coming days the brand will tell us something more. In the past few hours, the shoulder company of Xiaomi, which we remember is now independent, has announced the launch for the POCO device also for the Italian market. So let’s see when the POCO in question will come out and what its characteristics will be in terms of hardware and software equipment.

POCO M4 Pro 5G warms up the engines: on November 9th the last POCO of the M series for 2021 will debut in Italy. Here’s what to expect!

POCO M4 Pro 5G has a release date for Italy: the device will arrive on 9 November next, in less than 10 days. To communicate it is the company itself on social channels. As with the previous M3 Pro 5G, it is to be expected that the M4 Pro 5G will be a real one best buy. But what will make it so? Simple, a MediaTek processor. The company is doing really well and is putting a spoke in the wheel at Qualcomm, which has always been a leader in the smartphone chip industry. Apparently, the latter device will equip a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700

Official teaser of poco m4 pro 5g: release date in italy

From the FCC certification of POCO M4 Pro we can derive some specifications. For starters, the M4 Pro will come with connectivity 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 support, dual-SIM slot, NFC and support for GPS, Glonass, BDS and Galileo positioning systems. The device will arrive in at least two configurations: 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage e 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Clearly, we expect the M4 Pro to come with MIUI 12.5 or even with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced.

The device also passed through the regulatory body TENAA. According to the listing, the POCO M4 Pro 5G will come with a 6.6 ″ OLED panel with a resolution FullHD + of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It may contain a battery with a nominal capacity of 4,900 mAh with support for fast charging from 33W. It may also have a USB Type-C port and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Unfortunately nothing is known about the price of the device.

