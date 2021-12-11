official launch date of the console edition announced – Nerd4.life

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Midgar Studio have announced the official release date of the console versions of Edge of Eternity. PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S owners will be able to play it starting February 10, 2022. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait a little longer, ie February 23, 2022.

For those unfamiliar with it, we are talking about a Japanese-style RPG that has found a good success on PC, despite the criticism received. Let’s see the trailer with which the release of the console versions was announced:

For more information, we invite you to read our review of Edge of Eternity, in which we wrote:

The first impression remains for the duration of the game, and it is that the developers have wanted to take the longest step of the leg. The team, over the years, has almost doubled but is still made up of just eleven people, too few to cope with the bulk of a title that does not want to miss anything: from long cut-scenes to an “like” open world structure. , passing through an experience system that involves both individual characters and the weapons they wield, without neglecting crafting and environmental puzzles. In short, perhaps a little too much meat in the fire that prevents Edge Of Eternity from expressing its full potential: the result is a decent Japanese role-playing game with obvious budget limits. The problem is rather the fierce competition, with the advent in Europe of franchises that until recently had remained exclusive to the Rising Sun. The hope is that Midgar Studio will continue the finishing work also in the coming months, given that the foundations offer good potential.