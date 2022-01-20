Official LEGO World Map: 2,585 pieces, 40cm height and lots of details

The leaked images were authentic: the new set LEGO Ideas it is very close to the market release. We are talking about LEGO World Map , born from an idea of ​​the user Disneybrick55 .

LEGO Ideas 21332 Globe allows you to recreate the terrestrial globe in a world map style, including pedestal around which to turn it. A retro furnishing accessory that will look great next to yours Ship in a LEGO bottle !

Let’s get to the details. LEGO World Map is composed of 2,585 pieces . Once assembled, the set will be 40cm high, 30cm wide and 26cm deep diameter of the sphere should therefore amount to approx 26 centimeters . To make the globe spin, LEGO used various elements LEGO Technic. For the real sphere, instead, classic LEGO System bricks were used.

The decorations scattered around the globe yes illuminate to the dark. These are tiles that depict the names of continents and oceans. Other things that will assemble are ship and compass icons to attach to the globe itself. Based in “wood” there is also the plate that says “The Earth”.

It is clearly a adult set (18+), seen the model represented and also seen the number of pieces and the complexity of assembly.