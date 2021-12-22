Sports

OFFICIAL LINE-UP – Spalletti changes 4: Lobotka from 1 ‘. Mertens takes the front seat back

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 2 minutes read

The official formations of Napoli-Spezia have been announced, a 20.45 match valid for the 19th matchday of Serie A. Spalletti gives space from the first minute to Lobotka, after the excellent second half at San Siro, alongside Anguissa. After the injury in defense Mario Rui returns, completing the four-man line in front of Ospina with Di Lorenzo, back on the right, and Rrahmani and Juan Jesus. In attack Politano on the right with Lozano on the left in place of Elmas in the trio with Zielinski behind Mertens, who takes the place from the first striker. Thiago Motta instead opts for Kevin Agudelo surprisingly in attack together with Manaj, with Bastoni, Kiwior and Maggiore confirmed in the middle and with Gyasi and Reca on the flanks. In defense no news: in front of Provedel here are Amian, Erlic and Nikolaou.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Zielinski, Lozano; Mertens.

Available: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Demme, Elmas, Ghoulam, Ounas, Petagna, Zanoli. Coach: Spalletti

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Major, Kiwior, Bastoni, Reca; Agudelo, Manaj.

Available: Zoet, Zovko, Kovalenko, Hristov, Nzola, Colley, Ferrer, Antiste, Sher, Nguiamba, Bertola. Coach: Thiago Motta

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Dzeko and Bastoni in doubt for Naples? “Inter staff optimistic for Edin, the defender …”

November 14, 2021

“Juve, we need to rebuild. Chiellini and Bonucci to clone”

3 weeks ago

Milan follows him, Kvaratskhelia makes the phenomenon under the eyes of Ibrahimovic | First page

November 12, 2021

Pisa-Ascoli 1-1, the key moments of the match – picenotime

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button