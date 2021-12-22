OFFICIAL LINE-UP – Spalletti changes 4: Lobotka from 1 ‘. Mertens takes the front seat back

The official formations of Napoli-Spezia have been announced, a 20.45 match valid for the 19th matchday of Serie A. Spalletti gives space from the first minute to Lobotka, after the excellent second half at San Siro, alongside Anguissa. After the injury in defense Mario Rui returns, completing the four-man line in front of Ospina with Di Lorenzo, back on the right, and Rrahmani and Juan Jesus. In attack Politano on the right with Lozano on the left in place of Elmas in the trio with Zielinski behind Mertens, who takes the place from the first striker. Thiago Motta instead opts for Kevin Agudelo surprisingly in attack together with Manaj, with Bastoni, Kiwior and Maggiore confirmed in the middle and with Gyasi and Reca on the flanks. In defense no news: in front of Provedel here are Amian, Erlic and Nikolaou.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Zielinski, Lozano; Mertens.

Available: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Demme, Elmas, Ghoulam, Ounas, Petagna, Zanoli. Coach: Spalletti

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Major, Kiwior, Bastoni, Reca; Agudelo, Manaj.

Available: Zoet, Zovko, Kovalenko, Hristov, Nzola, Colley, Ferrer, Antiste, Sher, Nguiamba, Bertola. Coach: Thiago Motta