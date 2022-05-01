Official line-ups of the Clásico Joven

Tremendous grip that awaits us tonight on the field of Aztec stadium with the match between Club America Eagles and The Blue Cross Machinemeeting corresponding to the Day 17 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX where one of the two teams will have as a prize the direct classification to the Liguilla.

If America wins or draws, they will be among the top four in the standings, ensuring they play in the Quarterfinals. The defeat would condemn him to play the Repechage round.

For its part, Cruz Azul is forced to win the match, since any other result will not be enough to get into the Top 4.

The official line-ups of America vs. Cruz Azul are the following:

Club America: Ochoa, Fuentes, Sánchez, Cáceres, Valdez, Aquino, Fidalgo, Valdés, Zendejas, Sáchez, Viñas.

Cruz Azul: Jurado, Domínguez, Abram, Aldrete, Aguilar, Escobar, Lira, Romero, Rivero, Antuna and Morales.

History of America vs Cruz Azul in short tournaments:

In total they have faced each other 67 times, registering 26 wins for América, 22 draws and 19 wins for the Celestes.

The Eagles have scored 89 goals and those of La Noria 83.

Cruz Azul arrives with a streak of 6 games without a defeat against América, but before that they played 15 games without being able to beat the Azulcremas.

