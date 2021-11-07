Sports

OFFICIAL – Maradona, Napoli remembers him with a special shirt in the next 3 matches

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read

Napoli will remember Maradona with a celebratory shirt that the players will wear on the pitch for the next three matches

Calcio Napoli will remember Diego Armando Maradona with a celebratory uniform signed EA7, which the players will wear on the pitch during the three league matches in November: Napoli-Verona, Inter-Napoli and Napoli-Lazio. One year after his death, Napoli thus honors the great champion, symbol of an era and undisputed icon of world football, dedicating to him the Maradona Game, the specially created special jersey. The blue club reports it on its official channels.

“The graphics with the stylized face of Maradona superimposed on the sign of a fingerprint also represent the desire of the company to pass on the legacy of the Argentine legend to the Neapolitan city to the younger generations. The Maradona Game will be distributed in three colors, in one limited edition of 1926 copies, for each color (as a tribute to the year the sports club was founded), on the SSC Napoli Web Store, onAmazon Brand Store, in Official Store SSCN and in a selected network of resellers. The version used in the Napoli-Verona race will be available starting from 7 November. A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to charitable social initiatives that the company is identifying. Report actions worthy of attention by writing to charity@sscn.it “.

November 6, 2021 (change November 6, 2021 | 11:18)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Primocanale – Shevchenko, Zangrillo and Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s vox populi behind Genoa

14 hours ago

“Calafiori out, the choice on Pellegrini! Abraham, Villar and I can let a young player play ”- SOS Fanta

10 hours ago

Racist chants in Ibra, Curva Sud Roma closed one shift with conditional

4 days ago

stopped in the pits and no national team

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button