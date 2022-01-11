Official, Maserati returns to racing: from 2023 in Formula E

Maserati returns to racing: from 2023 it will be on track in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. “We are extremely proud to once again be protagonists of the racing world, the environment to which we belong” commented the CEO of the Trident, Davide Grasso

Maserati confirmed, as the first Italian brand, its debut in the world championship ABB FIA Formula E starting from the 2023 season . Maserati CEO Davide Grasso announced this important milestone in the long history of the Trident in racing together with Alejandro Agag, founder and president of Formula E. electric single-seater of Maserati’s Formula E car will belong to the third generation and will debut on the starting grid for Season 9 in 2023. Featuring a series of design, manufacturing and technological innovations, the Gen3 presents itself as’ the most efficient racing car in the world ‘. The last appearance of Maserati with the single-seaters is of Maria Teresa De Filippis, first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 GP aboard the 250F in 1958 .

“Driven by passion and innovative by nature”

“We are extremely proud to be protagonists of the racing world again, the environment we belong to – he commented fat – we are driven by passion and innovative for nature. We have a long history of world-class motorsport excellence and are ready to take our performance into the future. In the race towards greater performance, luxury and innovation, the irresistible Folgore series (the name that will distinguish future 100% electric versions) represents the purest expression of Maserati. That’s why – reiterated the CEO of Maserati – we decided to return to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, reaching our customers in the most prestigious urban centers in the world and taking the Trident towards the future“.

Where the Trident starts from

A return to the track, the one that will be realized with Formula E, which renews theracing soul that is an integral part of the Maserati DNA, always characterized by a spirit of pure competition. The combination of Maserati’s sporting heritage and its innovative approach to electrification is perfectly in line with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The single-seater Gen3 will have, unlike the current ones, of two electric motors, one at the front of 250 kW (only for regenerative braking) and one at the rear of 350 kW, and therefore by combining them it will be possible to obtain energy recovery up to 600 kW.