OFFICIAL. Mazatlán FC vs León was postponed due to violence in CuliacánMediotiempo

Juan Manuel Figueroa and Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 05.01.2023 14:11:00





The plans of the MX League were also altered by violent acts who registered this Thursday, January 5 in Culiacan, Sinaloaand before the proximity of this city, the duel between the Mazatlan FC and Leoncorresponding to Day 1 of the Clausura 2023, Was postponed.

This was confirmed to halftime sources from Sinaloa and Guanajuat, this is because there are less than 200 kilometers that separate Culiacán from Mazatlán and at León’s request, the League’s board of directors made the decision that will soon be announced.

When does León vs Mazatlán play?

Through her Twitter account, the MX League confirmed that the duel between the Sinaloan team and La Fiera will not be played this Thursday and that it will soon announce the date and time in which the match will be played

“The BBVA MX League informs that the match between the Mazatlán FC and León Clubs, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, originally to take place on Friday, January 6, will be rescheduled. The new date and time will be announced with opportunity“, it was detailed.

The MX Expansion League also suspended play

The MX Expansion League also announced this Thursday that the decision was made to reschedule the duel between Dorados and Roadrunner of Day 1 of the Closing Tournament 2023, which was scheduled for the 9:06 p.m. of this day on the court Banorte Stadium in Culiacán.

“Given the current circumstances in Culiacán, Sinaloa, the Expansion League determined reschedule with date to be defined, the Matchday 1 match between the Dorados and Correcaminos clubs, which would be played this January 5”, they pointed out.

​

​