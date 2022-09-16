Official media denies MINAL about bread production in Cuba

The official media Cubadebate has denied information from the Ministry of the Food Industry (MINAL) that claimed that “there are no effects on the production and distribution of bread.”

“The reality is different. Bringing said food to the table has become an odyssey for Cubans, once again”, they point out in a Article published a few hours ago and already replicated by various state media.

According to the information offered, several people interviewed “agree that not only is the quality of the product poor, but sometimes they are not able to buy the quota of bread assigned by the family nucleus in the warehouses, something that should be guaranteed”.

From La Lisa they assured the aforementioned medium: “every day several nuclei are left without bread. They don’t replace it the next day either, and this has already happened to me twice.”

Similar criticism is made by a resident of San Miguel del Padrón: “How is it possible if it is announced that the raw material is guaranteed? The quality of the product and the hygienic conditions in which it is distributed and sold leave much to be desired”.

The Ministry of the Food Industry has not formally responded to the request for interviews from the state media.

In the midst of this situation, resellers appear.

“The bread from the particular points is from the state bakeries that make the standardized bread. How? Removing the products from the bread from the basic basket, that’s why it doesn’t have the weight, or fat and turns black in 24 hours. It is a lucrative business,” wrote a Cubadebate reader.

The media reports that the price of a bag of bread is between 150 and 200 pesos, as well as packages of cookies.

“The worst thing is that it happens before the eyes of the decision makers. Is the lack of flour and wheat a reason to exorbitantly raise prices?” ask the journalists who signed the article.

The text shows that this is not a problem unique to Havana. The same thing happens in the rest of the provinces.

In Santiago de Cuba, for example, when the MINAL assured that there were no problems with the bread, the province reported that it only had 0.5% of flour, which is enough for half a day.