Official OnePlus 10 Pro: It has everything, except IP certification
OnePlus 10 Pro has just been announced in China. The new top of the range of the company has, as always, a respectable technical data sheet, and promises (once again) to be able to rival the best camera-phone of the moment.
- Screen: 6.7 ” QHD + (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) AMOLED, LTPO 2.0 (1-120Hz refresh rate), 1300 nits of peak brightness
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1
- RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 / 12 GB LPDDR4X
- Archiving: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera:
- Principal: 48 megapixels, 1 / 1.43 “Sony IMX789, f / 1.8, OIS
- Wide angle: 50 megapixels, 150 ° FOV, 1 / 2.76 “Samsung JN1
- 3.3x zoom: 8 megapixel, f / 2.4, OIS
- Front camera: 32 megapixels, Sony IMX615, f / 2.4
- Connectivity: dual nano SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS + GLONASS, USB-C
- Dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm
- Weight: 200.5 grams
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 80 Watt fast charge, 50 Watt wireless fast charge, reverse wireless charging
- OS: Android 12 with OxygenOS
OnePlus 10 Pro also boasts a fingerprint reader under the display, two speakers with support Dolby Atmos and two microphones with noise cancellation. In short, as always, the technical data sheet is of the highest profile.
On the photographic front, the partnership with Hasselblad, but above all it is the first OnePlus to support photography a 10-bit on all three rear cameras, but we also have option a 12-bit RAW, always on all three. Remarkable is the wide-angle view, which reaches 150 degrees in Fisheye mode. There Movie Mode allows you to adjust ISO, times, color (including LOG support) and more.
On the aesthetic front we have a glass back with matte finish, a cover in “3D Nanocrystalline Ceramic” for the cameras and a metal frame. However, the IP68 certification disappears, which could boast the previous “pros”, perhaps only for cost reasons, but we do not have an official comment on this.
OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in China from January 13, in colors Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, priced at 4,699 yuan (around 650 euros) for the 8 / 128GB version, 4,999 yuan (about 695 euros) for 8 / 256GB, and 5,299 yuan (about 735 euros) for 12 / 256GB. At the moment, no details of its launch have been disclosed in Europe, which is expected in the months to come, perhaps alongside the “normal” OnePlus 10 variant, which has not yet been announced.