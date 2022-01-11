Official OnePlus 10 Pro: It has everything, except IP certification

OnePlus 10 Pro has just been announced in China. The new top of the range of the company has, as always, a respectable technical data sheet, and promises (once again) to be able to rival the best camera-phone of the moment.

: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Rear camera : Principal : 48 megapixels, 1 / 1.43 “Sony IMX789, f / 1.8, OIS Wide angle : 50 megapixels, 150 ° FOV, 1 / 2.76 “Samsung JN1 3.3x zoom : 8 megapixel, f / 2.4, OIS

OnePlus 10 Pro also boasts a fingerprint reader under the display, two speakers with support Dolby Atmos and two microphones with noise cancellation. In short, as always, the technical data sheet is of the highest profile.

On the photographic front, the partnership with Hasselblad, but above all it is the first OnePlus to support photography a 10-bit on all three rear cameras, but we also have option a 12-bit RAW, always on all three. Remarkable is the wide-angle view, which reaches 150 degrees in Fisheye mode. There Movie Mode allows you to adjust ISO, times, color (including LOG support) and more.

On the aesthetic front we have a glass back with matte finish, a cover in “3D Nanocrystalline Ceramic” for the cameras and a metal frame. However, the IP68 certification disappears, which could boast the previous “pros”, perhaps only for cost reasons, but we do not have an official comment on this.