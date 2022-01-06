Official OnePlus 10 Pro: unveiled the definitive technical characteristics

OnePlus 10 Pro “much more than the sum of its parts”: with these words Pete Lau ha unveiled officially what will be the technical characteristics of the new flagship, after showing the rear design. The device is characterized by the presence of the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and for one 80W charging with SuperVOOC technology.

What is clearly noticeable is the approach process with respect to OPPO, already officially announced by the two sides. OnePlus has used proprietary Warp Charging technology in previous devices, while on the next top of the range we will see the same SuperVOOC that is usually implemented on OPPO’s high-end devices, here in the higher 80W variant.

OnePlus 10 Pro, Pete Lau anticipates the technical specifications

On the back we find a large photographic module that recalls the implementation of Samsung with Galaxy S21: the block has three cameras, plus an LED flash, and now the company has unveiled the calculation of the megapixels of all the modules. The principal will use a 48 MP sensor, combined with a additional 50 MP module (possibly ultra wide angle) and a 8 MP module (telephoto). The camera will clearly be operated by Hasselblad, with the collaboration that is repeated for the second following year with a technology defined as “second generation”.

The latest generation Qualcomm SoC will be combined with LPDDR5 memories and storage based on UFS 3.1 modules, however no details have been revealed on the various cuts proposed on the market. The display will be a AMOLED LTPO with second generation calibration with support for the maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, while the 5,000 mAh battery can be charged not only via SuperVOOC, but also via AirVOOC (therefore via wireless) at a maximum of 50W. The smartphone will support wireless reverse charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro: the technical specifications

Display : AMOLED LTPO with second generation calibration and 120 Hz refresh rate

Memories : LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1

Rear Cameras : 50 MP + 48MP + 8 MP in collaboration with Hasselblad

Front Camera : 32 Megapixel

Operating system : OxygenOS 12 with Android 12

Battery : 5,000 mAh with SuperVOOC fast charging at 80W and AirVOOC at 50W (wireless)

Dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm

Pete Lau did not anticipate the diagonal of the display, but showed the dimensions of the smartphone, equal to 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm and therefore in line with what was unofficially revealed by the various leaked rumors (approximately 6.7 inches) . The specs had appeared a few days on Twitter, with Pete Lau partially confirming them without going into too much detail. It is very likely that next 10 January the company will announce further news on the flagship of the 2022 generation, especially in terms of software where one could see a further approach with the style of OPPO’s ColorOS.

