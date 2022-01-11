Official OnePlus 10 Pro with a new look, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and many top news

In recent months there have been rumors and confirmations, denials and news regarding the future of the top series of the Chinese house. And now it’s finally time to find out OnePlus 10 Pro, with all the details on features and news. And as you have already noticed on this tour we have only one flagship: a nice change from the usual tradition that has accompanied us in recent years!

OnePlus 10 Pro: features and news of the new top of the range

OnePlus 10 Pro therefore arrives alone, in the splendid colors Volcanic Black and Emerald Green and with a renewed style, as regards the back cover. Here we find a photographic module with a completely new style, very different from the previous generation (and perhaps more characteristic, even the tastes are subjective). Frontally things do not change: we have again a panel with curved edges and punch holes even if technically more refined. It is a solution AMOLED E5 from 6.7 ″ QHD + with technology LTPO 2.0 and a dynamic refresh rate from 1 Hz up to 120 Hz. In the hole it houses a selfie camera from 32 MP, which raises the bar compared to the previous model.

As expected from any top of the range of the moment, the chipset is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest flagship solution. The SoC, manufactured at 4 nm, offers a maximum frequency of 3.0 GHz and is equipped with Cortex-X2 cores (supported by three Performance Cores Cortex-A710 at 2.5 GHz and four Efficiency Cores Cortex-A510 at 1.8 GHz). In terms of memories, obviously there is no shortage of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The whole is powered by a large 5,000 mAh with fast charging from 80W; there is also the charging wireless from 50W, also inverse.

The photographic sector is based on a triple camera 48 + 50 + 8 MP with double OIS (for the main sensor and the telephoto lens with 3.3X zoom). The real novelty is represented by the wide angle, which now offers a FOV of up to 150 °: an increased width that we have already seen with Realme GT 2 Pro). Obviously, the collaboration with Hasselblad, this time in version 2.0 with an improved Pro mode and a top color calibration.

Sales of the OnePlus 10 Pro will start on January 13 in China, at a starting price of around 650 € at the current exchange rate (for the 8/128 GB version). As for a possible basic model, for now all is silent. The same goes for the Global release, certainly expected in the coming months but for now without an official window.

Do you want to know everything about OnePlus’ new top of the range? Then take a look too to our in-depth analysis dedicated to OnePlus 10 Pro!

