OFFICIAL: Pedro Caixinha, dismissed as coach of Santos Laguna

Patience ran out in the club Santos Lagunabecause this Thursday decided to terminate their employment relationship with the Portuguese strategist, Peter Caixinhaafter the team was eliminated in the Concacaf Champions League and they have not been able to win in the MX League in this Closure 2022.

The lagoon team was in charge of announcing the break with the strategist through a press release, where they thanked the work of the DT and explained that they are looking for the best option for the bench of the team.

“After carrying out the corresponding analysis of the performance and sports results at the moment, the Santos Laguna Sports Committee decided to complete Pedro Caixinha’s cycle and his Technical Corps at the head of the First Team.

“We are grateful for the professionalism and dedication of Pedro and his work team, to whom we wish all the success in their future projects. The Committee will continue its session to define the following actions, which will be informed in a timely manner“.

the strategist, who got sick with covid-19 a few days agocould not win any of the six games he led in this Closure 2022because added two draws and four losseswhich have earned the team to be in the fbottom of the general table with scarce two units.

The fourth coach dismissed from the tournament

Peter Caixinha became the fourth technical director fired so far in the Closure 2022since it is now added to the list where they are: Marcelo Mendez (saint Louis), Pablo Guede (Necaxa) and Leonardo Ramos (Queretaro). It is worth mentioning that for the seventh date, Santiago SolariSD of Americacould be ‘cut’ in case of falling before the Cougars.