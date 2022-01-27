OFFICIAL – Pietro Pellegri is a new Torino player

The 2001-born striker arrives from Monaco on a costly loan with the right of redemption

Torino has formalized the purchase of Pietro from Monaco Pellegri. The attacker born in 2001 yesterday morning – Wednesday 26 January – underwent medical examinations at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (HERE THE VIDEO) and arrives at the court of Ivan Juric with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption exercisable in 6 months (HERE THE DETAILS OF THE OPERATION)

“Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has acquired from the Association Sportive de Monaco Football Club, on a temporary basis with the option of permanent transfer, the right to the sports services of the player Pietro Pellegri.

Pellegri was born in Genoa on 17 March 2001. He grew up in football in the ranks of Genoa, with the rossoblù – on whose bench the coach Ivan Juric sat – he made his Serie A debut, against Turin, on 22 December 2016 at the age of 15 and 280 days, equaling Amedeo Amadei’s record of earliness. On 28 May 2017 he scored his first goal in the top flight by becoming the third youngest scorer in history. The following season, again at Genoa, with two goals against Lazio in the match played on September 17, 2017, he became the youngest to have scored a brace in Serie A.

In January 2018 he moved to France, to Monaco, with which he made 23 appearances and 2 goals.

Finally, in the 2021 / ’22 season, he wore the Milan shirt.

For Pellegri also a presence with the blue Under 21 team and one with the national team A.

The whole Torino Football Club welcomes Pellegri with a warm welcome: good work, always Forza Toro! “

January 27, 2022 (change January 27, 2022 | 09:43)

