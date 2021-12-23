News

official poster of the Amazon movie

Sony Pictures has made available an Italian trailer of Hotel Transylvania 4 aka Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange, the latest chapter in the animated comedy series launched in 2012 by director and animator Genndy Tartakovsky which will be available in streaming on Amazon starting January 14, 2022. The official plot: Drac and his friends are back, like you’ve never seen them before! In this new adventure, Drac must face the most terrifying undertaking ever. A mysterious Van Helsing artifact goes out of control, Drac and his group are transformed into humans as Johnny takes on the form of a monster. Drac, stripped of his powers, and Johnny, happy with his new monster life, team up to find a solution before it’s too late. With the help of Mavis and the hilarious group of ‘humans’ led by Drac, the goal is to get everyone back to their original appearance before the transformation becomes permanent. The cast of “Hotel Transylvania 4” sees Selena Gomez reprise the role of Mavis, the daughter of Dracula who will not have the usual voice of Adam Sandler, replaced by Brian Hull; in the Italian edition the voices are by Claudio Bisio and Cristiana Capotondi. The cast also includes Adam Sandberg as Jonathan, husband of Mavis and son-in-law of Dracula, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Fran Drescher and David Spade.

