Official press release from Napoli basketball on De Laurentiis: the reason

There Gevi Napoli Basket issued an official statement on the proposal launched by Aurelio De Laurentiis to re-propose the Courier of the Sun, or prancing horse, as a symbol of the football team in its logo.

The following is reported:

“It was for us reason to great satisfaction learn that the President of Napoli Calcio, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has expressed the idea and intention of recovering the historic symbol of prancing Horse on the new jersey of Naples.

There SSNapoli Basket, in applauding the happy intuition of the President of Naples to re-evaluate such an important symbol of the city, he remembers having already officially presented the new company logo, whose idea was originally by the late Michele Amoroso, represented by a horse inspired by the bronze work of Donatello exhibited at the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, the so-called Carafa head.

A new logo, that of Napoli Basket, which has received a lot success wanting to express and represent strength, passion and belonging, and telling the story of the city of Naples from the Greeks until today “.