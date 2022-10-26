Entertainment

Official Preview Of The Future Billie Eilish X Nike Air Force 1 Low In Two Colorways

Billie Eilish could she be becoming a regular Nike collaborator? We would be tempted to give an affirmative answer in view of the multiplication of projects that the American singer reveals over the months.

After an Air Jordan 1 KO, a Air Jordan 15 and several Nike Air Force 1this latest silhouette from Bruce Kilgore will see two more colorways land very soon, clad almost entirely in patchwork.

Thus, the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom” whose name echoes the color of mushrooms, and the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sequoia” of a very pronounced green have an identical construction, only the colors differ. Both pairs feature an almost monochromatic design, with a canvas base onto which have been sewn messy geometrically shaped suede panels. The tongue, the laces, as well as the quilted seams opt for a slightly lighter shade in order to emphasize the contrasts.
Billie’s logo on the dubraes and co-branding on the insole completes the design.

Additionally, the shoes will come in a specially designed shoebox, stamped with co-branding and one of the performer’s mottoes from Ocean Eyes : “It’s hard to stop once it starts”.

These two Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low will release later this year at select retailers and Nike.com

