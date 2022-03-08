official prices for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, no free upgrades – Nerd4.life

With the opening of the pre-orders of the versions PS5 and Xbox Series X | S Of GTA 5 on the US PlayStation Store and Xbox Store we now have all the information on the various editions and official prices.

As reported yesterday, the next-gen versions of the Rockstar Games game had appeared in the Australian stores, while in these minutes the pre-orders in the USA officially began. The local PlayStation Store and Xbox Store are missing, but given that the price change always has a 1: 1 ratio between the USA and Europe, it is now only a formality.

The new incarnation of the Rockstar Games opera on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is called Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode, costs 39.99 dollars (or 39.99 euros) and unlike what the title suggests, it includes both the single player and the multiplayer component of GTA Online. If you want you can buy exclusively GTA Online for $ 19.99 (or € 19.99).

Unfortunately it is not possible toupgrade from the PS4 and Xbox One versions, not even for a fee, which means that if you want to play this re-release you will have to buy GTA 5 on PS5 or Xbox Series X | S again.

However, we point out that some promotions for the first three months which greatly reduce the cost of both versions of the game. Details below.

GTA 5, an image taken from the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions

PS5

GTA 5: Story Mode will be available at 9.99 euros for the first three months after launch, then at 39.99 euros (75% discount).

will be available at 9.99 euros for the first three months after launch, then at 39.99 euros (75% discount). GTA Online it will be free for the first three months of its launch for PlayStation Plus subscribers, then it will be available for purchase for 19.99 euros.

Xbox Series X | S

GTA 5: Story Mode will be available at 19.99 euros for the first three months after launch, then at 39.99 euros (50% discount).

will be available at 19.99 euros for the first three months after launch, then at 39.99 euros (50% discount). GTA Online will be available at 9.99 euros for the first three months after launch, then at 19.99 euros (50% discount).

The price difference of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of “Story Mode” is due to the fact that GTA Online is free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

GTA 5: Story Mode and GTA Online will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S from March 15, 2022. This re-edition can boast of 4K resolution, 60 fps, ray tracing and many improvements to the graphics sector, with the possibility of choosing between three different graphics modes according to your tastes.