Official | Punishment confirmed for Bianca Sierra after the attack against Katty Martínez

Last Sunday the duel corresponding to Day 17 of the Women’s MX League, where they met tigers and the America Women’s Club in it University Stadium. in this confrontation Katty Martinez She was injured after being pushed by Bianca Sierrawhich left the Eagles soccer player lying on the floor.

At that time, only the azulcrema striker was attended to, but an immediate sanction was not announced, so the group of Craig Harrington took the initiative to take the case to court Disciplinary Commission and that she be given a punishment under the rules because the action left a bad taste in the mouths of the visitors.

Announce the penalty

After the petition was filed, it resulted in the suspension of the defender from the Amazon team for one game. Therefore, Sierra will not be able to play the First Leg match of the Quarterfinals. This ended the request made by the team of Coapa regarding the foul committed on the field of play.

Through social networks there were several divided opinions, some were in favor of giving him more suspension games. However, it was a move that did deserve to be called a foul and that was not seen by the refereeing body, but the intention is not only to directly attack the player, so it only remains in a duel.