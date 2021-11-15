Official Realme GT Neo2: technical characteristics and price

Realme GT Neo2 also arrives in Italy: with a launch event in Milan, the company has unveiled its new one flagship killer, a smartphone with very interesting specifications that is offered at a particularly attractive price, especially in these first weeks of debut on the occasion of Black Friday.

Realme GT Neo2 is not an absolute novelty: it had already been presented for the Indian market a few weeks ago but today it officially debuts in Italy and in the rest of Europe. It is a device that bets everything on value for money and boasts truly remarkable hardware components: in addition to the Snapdragon 870 5G chip, the excellent FullHD + display, 6.62 “AMOLED display with brightness up to 1,300 nits, the UFS 3.1 memories and the important 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging are definitely worth mentioning. Also worth highlighting is the cooling system and the new haptic feedback system (vibration): to learn more about these details, we recommend that you take a look at the unboxing / preview that you find at the top.

But let’s take a closer look at the technical specifications.