Official Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite

A bracelet and a watch, both smart, are the latest products that Redmi has presented in these last bars of October. They are called Redmi Smart Band Pro And Redmi Watch 2 Lite and, in the coming weeks, they should also arrive on our market, or at least in Europe. Therefore, let’s find out what they are in detail and what they have to offer.

Features, functions and details of Redmi Smart Band Pro

The new Redmi smart bracelet comes with a large display 1.47 inch AMOLED with 194 x 368 pixel resolution (282 PPI) with 2.5D edge curvature and 450 nit peak brightness, customizable with over 50 dials.

Under the body there is the Apollo 3.5 processor, there is the connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 which allows pairing with Android devices (from 6.0 onwards) and iOS (10.0 and newer versions), as well as Xiaomi Wear and Wear Lite, Strava and Apple Health.

Always remaining in the sector of sensors, Redmi Smart Band Pro is equipped with a 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, brightness sensor and SpO2.

Side autonomy, the 200 mAh of the battery allows it to last up to 14 days, which rise to 20 using the energy saving mode, according to what was declared by the house.

There are many functions integrated into the software of Redmi Smart Band Pro. Worthy of mention are the 110 fitness modes of which some, such as running, walking and treadmill, are automatically detectable. The water resistance up to 50 meters, takes away any kind of thought for use even in the pool or at the sea.

There are also things like music controls, weather forecasts, notifications, alarms, functions to find the paired smartphone, tracking the quality of sleep, stress, menstrual cycle and breathing exercises.

Features, functions and details of Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Equally interesting is the Redmi Watch 2 Lite watch, the economic version of the Watch 2 presented just a few days ago. We are talking about a very interesting device that boasts a display Customizable 1.55 inch TFT LCD with 320 x 360 pixel resolution with over 100 dials.

There connectivity with Android and iOS devices (6.0 and 10.0 and newer, respectively), with Xiaomi Wear and Wear Lite, Strava and Apple Health is ensured by Bluetooth 5.0. Also rich is the range of sensors with accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, heart rate sensor and SpO2.

Basically in line with the aforementioned band the software Redmi Watch 2 Lite, which provides the user with a series of sports functions (over 110 fitness modes with 17 “professional” modes), and goodies dedicated to health such as monitoring stress levels, menstrual cycle, sleep quality and blood oxygenation. For the rest, there are also music controls, weather, notifications and Find My Phone.

In addition to water resistance (up to 50 meters), it remains to talk about theautonomy: The 262 mAh battery guarantees, as stated, up to 10 days of standard use, 5 days of intensive use and 14 hours of continuous use with GPS active.

Images of Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Release and availability of Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Side colors, Redmi Smart Band Pro is only available in black, unlike Redmi Watch 2 Lite which comes in Ivory, Black and Blue with matching straps, plus the Pink, Olive and Brown options.

At the moment, neither the prices nor the marketing dates of the two products have been announced, but they should arrive in Europe in the coming weeks. Therefore, if interested, stay connected.