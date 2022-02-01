official release date announced by mistake, with many details about the game – Nerd4.life

Accidentally unveiled the release date officer of Ghostwire: Tokyo: the March 24, 2022. In what sense by mistake? Basically, a preview of the game written by Rock, Paper, Shotgun was intercepted in which it is clearly reported. This is probably an embargoed content, which has escaped the editorial staff. In fact, it was published directly by Alice Bell, the editor who wrote the article, who also revealed the context from which it was born: a presentation behind closed doors in which 30 minutes of gameplay were shown.

Like Deathloop, Ghotwire: Tokyo will be released on PC and console exclusive for a year on PS5. It should be Zenimax’s latest title with pre-acquisition deals with Sony.

We also read some details about the game, always taken from the article. The hero of the story will be Akito, a Japanese possessed by the spirit of a demon hunter. His goal is to clean Tokyo of the yokai spirits, who have taken over the city. A ghost will give Akito advice, who will tell him about the yokai and encourage him in his mission.

THE enemies Akito will be many and will include headless schoolgirls armed with bows and arrows, women with very long arms armed with large scissors and faceless businessmen armed with umbrellas. In combat Akito will use a special technique called Weaving, with which he will be able to hit enemies, parry their attacks, and suck their essence with a golden thread.

Akito will be able to use different elemental attacks, move silently to kill enemies by taking them by surprise and use weapons such as bows, with consumable arrows. There will also be gods boss to fight. The damage will not be represented by numbers or an energy bar, but by the appearance of the monsters, which will degrade as the number of hits taken increases.

Tokyoites will populate the city streets like ghosts. Akito will have to catch them to put them in paper dolls katashiro, to then send them out of the city using public telephones, so as to give them a human form. Katashiros and other items will be available for purchase during the game.