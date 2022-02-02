Official release date of the Xbox Series X / S and PS5 versions revealed – Nerd4.life

The versions PS5 and Xbox Series X and S from Chernobylite they finally have one release date official: April 21, 2022. The announcement was made by the publisher All in! Games and developer The Farm 51, who also mentioned how the Enhanced version of the game for PC will be launched on the same day, the “Blue Flames” DLC will be made available, as well as the physical edition for PS5 curated by Perp Games.

“By virtue of last year’s results, Chernobylite can rightly be considered one of the best independent games of 2021. The obvious next step is therefore its launch, long awaited by fans, on the next generation consoles,“said Piotr Żygadło, CEO of All in! Games.”We are proud to say that this will be the biggest reworking of the visual component of the game and that, considering the simultaneous release of the Enhanced Edition for PC, it will be benefited by players of all platforms.“

We also read which ones improvements will be made to the PC version of Chernobylite:

Those who already own the game will be able to access the next generation version of Chernobylite and the Enhanced Edition for PC via free updates. Both updates will introduce ray tracing, which will greatly enhance the game’s already hyper-realistic visuals, as well as two additional graphics profiles: 4K (Dynamic) 30 FPS and 1080p (Ultra Detail) 60 FPS. For PS5, the update will also include features specific to DualSense controllers, such as advanced vibrations and adaptive triggers, and compatibility with PlayStation’s Activity cards.